NEP 2020: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Assam government on Tuesday mandated the use of mother tongue as the medium of instruction till Class 5 in all educational institutions as per the recently-introduced National Education Policy 2020.

The announcement was made by Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an Independence Day event at Morigaon in Assam on Saturday.

He said that English-medium schools will have to teach students in the mother tongue or local/regional languages – either in "Assamese or Tiwa, Rabha, Missing or Bodo" – till Class 5, while students will study in English from Class 6 onwards.

Sarma said that regional languages have lost their relevance over the course of time, but with the new education policy, it will be brought back again.

The government had already announced in June this year to make Assamese a compulsory subject from Class 1 to Class 10 in schools.

Notably, the regional language proposal under NEP 2020 has been much-debated by many states, especially in the South and North East, where English is used predominantly in schools.

It has been debated that the policy gravely misses out on the factor that many students come from other states and might not know the regional or local language. As a result, its effort to promote diversity and pluricultural in language may go futile.

Notably, Sarbananda Sonowal-led government in Assam is set to take a final call on reopening of schools and colleges after August 25. The state is already mulling reopening of educational institutions from September 1 and has also sought feedback from the stakeholders on the same.