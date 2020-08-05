New Delhi: The National Education Policy, or NEP 2020, pledges to bring about a change in India’s education system by promoting a knowledge-based curriculum, rather than rote learning. As part of the new education policy, the Union Cabinet made a number of recommendations, of which one of the key targets was to emphasise on digital and distance learning, giving a superpower to the emerging ed-tech platforms. Also Read - 'Saddened': Tamil Nadu CM Rejects Centre's 3-Language Policy Under NEP 2020, Won't Implement in State

Technology-based learning has already been taking shape in India over the past few years, and now more than ever, due to the coronavirus pandemic, remote classes and distance learning have become a necessity for school and college education.

At a time like this, the NEP 2020 increases the scope of several ed-tech startups. However, with the increased demand, the competition has also increased for the leading startups including Byju's, UpGrad, Unacademy, Toppr, Coding Ninjas, Lido Learning and many more.

While online education still proves to be a difficulty in remote areas and districts with poor internet connectivity, ed-tech companies are constantly coming up with solutions to enable the millions of students in India for a more flexible education system that will promote critical thinking and creativity with a stronger conceptual understanding.

Recently, the Facebook-backed Unacademy acquired PrepLadder, a postgraduate medical entrance exam preparation platform, for USD 50 million, expanding its learner base for a wider reach.

Similarly, the Bangalore-based online tutoring firm BYJU’S is close to raising $400 million from a recent investment that will make the ed-tech firm India’s second-most valuable startup after Paytm.

BYJU’S – The Learning App, as the name goes, is a technology-based online educational and tutoring platform founded in 2011 by Byju Raveendran. Byju’s is currently offering a range of interactive online home tuitions, along with preparatory classes for entrances.