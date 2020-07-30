National Education Policy 2020: 5+3+3+4 is the new structure that will dominate school education starting from pre-primary to class 12. This is a new idea mooted by the new National Education Policy 2020, which has been approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Indian education system never had such a structural pattern. What we all knew was 10 plus 2 which takes into account the 10 years of secondary education and two years of higher secondary education.

What is 5+3+3+4 system?

The first five years are from pre-primary to class 2.

The next three years are from class 3 to class 5.

The next three years are from class 6 to class 8.

The last four years are from class 9 tp class 12.

Only four exams in 12 years? Or four extra exams in 12 years?

In the 10 plus 2 system, there are two board exams — one after class 10 and the other after class 12.

With the new approach, however, there will be exams after each section like after class 2, class 5, class 8 and class 12. Class 10 board examination will continue, but there will be no focus on that.