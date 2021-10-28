Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin launched ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ programme in the state and said the National Education Policy 2020 will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu. Giving further details, Stalin said that an expert committee will be formed by the state govt to prepare a new State Education Policy.Also Read - Over 5 Dead, Many Injured in Fire at Firecracker Shop in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi, Govt Announces Compensation

On Wednesday, Stalin launched Illam Thedi Kalvi programme and said this programme (Illam Thedi Kalvi) will shine the light of letters on lakhs of students and will last for a hundred years.

Saying that the scheme will be a foundation stone for a renaissance in education, Stalin said the education, which was refused to the people for hundreds of years, was taken to them through the Thinnai Education by the Dravidian movement.

Talking about the objectives of the programme, the chief minister said studies of children were severely affected during the pandemic as they could not attend schools.

Chief Minister Stalin said the DMK government is committed to promoting education at all levels, right from school to university, for all sections of society. He further added that the education must be available to all sections, and the government had initiated steps towards achieving this goal.

Stalin also added that ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme will brighten up the future of the younger generation.