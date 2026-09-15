National Engineers’ Day 2026: Why is it celebrated on September 15? Know its history and significance

Visvesvaraya was born in 1861 in Muddenahalli village, Karnataka. He later moved to Chennai for higher education, where he earned a BA degree from the University of Madras.

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National Engineers' Day 2026

New Delhi: India observes National Engineers’ Day every year on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He was an engineer, economist, statesman and writer. Visvesvaraya is remembered for his contributions to engineering, including designs, planning and practical solutions that continue to be used in India. Visvesvaraya was born in 1861 in Muddenahalli village in Karnataka. He moved to Chennai for higher education and completed a BA from the University of Madras.

All you need to know about M Visvesvaraya

Visvesvaraya was born in 1861 in Muddenahalli village in Karnataka.

He moved to Chennai for higher education and completed a BA from the University of Madras.

He later shifted to science and studied civil engineering at the College of Science in Pune.

From 1912 to 1918, Visvesvaraya served as the Diwan of Mysore. During this time, he oversaw multiple infrastructure and development projects.

His work in the princely state led to him being described as the “Father of Modern Mysore”.

M Visvesvaraya is known for his work in flood management, irrigation and engineering.

After the 1908 Musi river floods, he designed reservoirs such as Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar and introduced flood-control measures.

He also contributed to protecting Visakhapatnam port from sea erosion.

As Chief Engineer of Mysore, he played a key role in the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam

The Krishna Raja Sagara supported the irrigation and agriculture in the region.

He also introduced automatic sluice gates to improve water regulation.

M Visvesvaraya: The Writer

M Visvesvaraya authored several books, including “Planned Economy for India”. The book discussed industrialization and infrastructure. “Reconstructing India”, which focused on education and governance. “Memoirs of My Working Life”.

In recognition of his contributions to industry and public works, the Government of India conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, on him in 1955.

Interdisciplinary Knowledge Essential for Future Engineers, Says IISc Professor Arindam Ghosh

Interdisciplinary knowledge, research and innovation will be critical for engineers to address the complex challenges emerging across sectors, said Professor Arindam Ghosh, Head of the Quantum Material and Devices Group and Professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. He was speaking at a seminar on “Circuits, Control, Communication and Computing”, organized by Ramaiah Institute of Technology (RIT) in collaboration with Bradley University.

Prof. Arindam Ghosh is felicitated by M. R. Sampangi Ramaiah, Honorary Director, RIT, M. R. Kodandaram, Director, RIT, and others.

As per the PIB, India produces over 1.5 million engineering graduates every year. These engineers work on highways, bridges, metro networks, dams and power systems, and also support sectors such as defence, space, nuclear energy, artificial intelligence and robotics. Digital platforms such as Aadhaar, UPI and DigiLocker were built and are maintained with significant engineering input, affecting everyday services for citizens. As of 2026, India has 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).