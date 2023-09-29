Home

Education

NMC Announces Rs 1 Crore Fine Per Violation on Medical Colleges; Official Notice Inside

NMC Announces Rs 1 Crore Fine Per Violation on Medical Colleges; Official Notice Inside

The National Medical Commission(NMC) published the E-Gazette for the maintenance of the Standard of Medical Education Regulations, 2023.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Medical, Management, Engineering, Dental Colleges In Karnataka(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NMC Guidelines: The National Medical Commission(NMC) published the E-Gazette for the maintenance of the Standard of Medical Education Regulations, 2023. As per the official notification, if a medical institution has failed to comply with any statutory provision, regulations framed thereunder or has not complied with the Minimum Standards of Requirements as prescribed by their respective Boards, or has conducted themselves in any manner that is not in accordance with the goals of medical education and practice, the Board will either penalize the medical college or medical institution and /or conduct further enquiry into such act and wherever needed provide an opportunity to rectify the same. A monetary penalty not exceeding Rs one crore per violation or act of omission will be charged by the medical institution.

Trending Now

Publication of E-Gazette MAINTENANCE OF STANDARDS OF MEDICAL EDUCATION REGULATIONS, 2023

You may like to read

The imposition of the penalty may include one/more/ all of the following:

Issuance of warning with direction to rectify/comply, as the case may be, by the medical institution;

Monetary penalty not exceeding INR one crore per violation or act of omission by the medical institution

Monetary penalty not exceeding Rupees five lakh for the faculty/Head of the Department (HoD)/ Dean/Director/doctor submitting false declaration/documents/records (including patients’ records). Further, they can also be charged or penalized for misconduct under the Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations in vogue.

Withholding the accreditation process;

recommending to MARB for withholding processing of application(s) for any new course including increase of seats in the existing course for that academic year or for such number of years.

Reducing the number of students in the next or subsequent academic years to be admitted by the medical

institution;

institution; Stoppage of admission to one or more of the courses in the next or subsequent academic years

Recommending to NMC for withdrawal of permission;

Withholding and withdrawal of accreditation for a period up to five academic years.

Any attempt to pressurize UGMEB, PGMEB or NMC through individuals or agency will lead to immediate halt of the processing of all applications/requests by the medical institution.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES