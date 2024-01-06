National Medical Commission Introduces Post-Doctoral Fellowship Courses in Medical Colleges

Home

According to the recently published Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, once a medical college is granted permission to start PG course or seats, the course will be treated as recognised.

NMC New Rules: To promote research and clinical skill development, the National Medical Commission(NMC) has for the first time introduced post-doctoral fellowship courses in medical colleges regulated by it. Medical institutions till now were creating and approving these courses at their own level to train doctors. According to the recently published Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, once a medical college is granted permission to start PG course or seats, the course will be treated as recognised.

Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023: What Does CHAPTER III Suggest?

Permission and Recognition

No Medical Institution shall start any post-graduate course unless granted permission from the National Medical Commission or such Board or Boards as indicated by the National Medical Commission. Without prejudice to sub-section (i) above, permission to start the post-graduate course in a medical

college/institution running the undergraduate course and determination of number of seats to be permitted shall be as per the Establishment of New Medical Institutions, Starting of New Medical Courses, Increase of

Seats for Existing Courses and Assessment and Rating Regulations,2023, Post-Graduate Medical Education

Regulations, 2023, Teachers Eligibility Qualifications in Medical Institutions Regulations,2022, MSR(s)

notified by UGMEB and PGMEB, Curriculum requirements of respective Speciality as notified/informed

from time to time on website or by other methods by Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB),

other relevant regulations, explanatory notes, circulars and advisories etc., issued from time to time.

The medical college/institution will be permitted to start the post-graduate courses if it fulfils all the

requirements for running the existing undergraduate course. The medical college/institution can apply for

starting the post-graduate course(s) one year after the medical college/institution has been permitted to start an undergraduate course (i.e. during the second year of the undergraduate course). Existing or proposed non-teaching hospitals owned and managed by government can start post-graduate

courses without having undergraduate college, provided they fulfil the norms and procedures prescribed in

the Establishment of New Medical Institution, Starting of New Medical Courses, Increase of Seats for

Existing Courses and Assessment and Rating Regulations,2023, Post-Graduate Medical Education

Regulations, 2023, Teachers Eligibility Qualifications in Medical Institutions Regulations, 2022, MSR

notified by PGMEB (PGMSR-23), Curriculum requirements of respective Speciality as notified/informed

from time to time on website or by other methods by Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB),

other relevant regulations, explanatory notes, circulars and advisories etc., issued from time to time. Once permitted, the course for the qualification will be considered recognised and seats permitted will be

considered as recognised seats for registration of the degree awarded. Medical colleges/Institutions running

such courses will be considered as Accredited Medical colleges/Institutions for the said course of

qualification.

This will solve many difficulties faced by students to register their degree after passing postgraduate examinations, Dr Vijay Oza, President of Post-Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) explained, news agency PTI reported.

Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 PDF

Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023: All post-graduate students will work as full-time resident doctors

According to the new regulations which have replaced the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the existing NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed National Exit Test (NExT) becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission. “Provided that until the first batch based on National Exit Test (NExT) becomes eligible for admission in broad-speciality courses, the existing system of admission through National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) as per Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2000 (PGMER-2000) shall continue,” reads Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023.

All post-graduate students will work as full-time resident doctors. They will work for reasonable working

hours and will be provided reasonable time for rest in a day.

Leave Rules for Post-graduate Students – The following leave rules will be followed:

Every post-graduate student will be given minimum 20 days of paid leave (casual leave) per year.

Subject to exigencies of work, post-graduate students will be allowed one weekly holiday.

Female post-graduate students shall be allowed maternity leave as per existing Government rules and regulations.

Male post-graduate students shall be allowed paternity leave as per existing Government rules and

regulations.

regulations. In addition to 20 days’ paid leave, the candidates will be allowed academic paid leave of 5 days per year.

List of Post-Doctoral Fellowship(PDF) Qualification

LIST OF D.M./ M.CH. COURSES OF SIX YEARS DURATION

D.M. (Neurology)

M.Ch.(Neurosurgery)

For more details, refer to the Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 pdf shared above.

(With PTI Inputs)

