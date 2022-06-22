NMC Guidelines: The National Medical Commission(NMC) has released guidelines for competency-based postgraduate training programmes for the broad and super-specialty subjects. Candidates can check the official notice from the Commission’s official website, nmc.org.in. It is to be noted that the official notice was published on Monday, June 21, 2022.Also Read - Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 325 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in| Check Salary Here

"The National Medical Commission, through Subject Expert Groups, has prepared guidelines for competency-based postgraduate training program for various broad and super speciality subjects. These guidelines have been scrutinized by the reconciliation board cum expert group of NMC and are uploaded on the NMC website. These guidelines will be mandatory teaching-learning material for all institutions, and colleges under NMC," NMC in the official notice said.

For more details, one can check the official notification shared below.