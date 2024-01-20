Home

Education

National Medical Commission Releases Important Guidelines For Temporary Registration Of Medical Practitioners

National Medical Commission Releases Important Guidelines For Temporary Registration Of Medical Practitioners

The National Medical Commission(NMC) has issued important guidelines for the temporary registration of medical practitioners. The guidelines along with "Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licen

Reduce NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off to Allow More Candidates in Counselling: Doctors’ Body Writes To Health Minister, NMC

The National Medical Commission(NMC) has issued important guidelines for the temporary registration of medical practitioners. The guidelines along with “Registration of Medical Practitioners and License to Practice Medicine Regulations, 2023” have been published on the official website of the Commission at https://www.nmc.org.in/. Check guidelines below:-

Trending Now

Categories of visit that need to apply for Temporary Registration

You may like to read

A foreign citizen and who is enrolled as a medical practitioner in accordance with the law regulating the registration of medical practitioners in that country on being sponsored to practice medicine in India may be permitted temporary registrationfor the following purposes:

For pursuing Postgraduate and Super-Specialty courses recognized under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

Fellowship/Certificate Courses/Clinical Research/Clinical Training Observership.

Expert Visit- for providing the training in techniques/procedures required in various areas of the medical profession and not available in the country.

Voluntary Clinical Service- Visiting as a doctor for performing community service.

Duration of Temporary Registration

For all purposes, the duration of temporary registration will be limited to that of the program/course/activity for which the application has been made and accepted subject to a maximum duration of 12 months except in case of formal Post graduate / Super specialty / Fellowship courses approved by the National Medical Commission and the National Board of Examinations. During exigencies such as war, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics etc, an emergency temporary registration may be granted to experts and volunteers for a period of one month only. Duration will cease on the last date of the temporary registration or the date of expiry of valid Indian visa, whichever is earlier.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.