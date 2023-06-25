National Medical Commission Withdraws Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2023 With Immediate Effects

Home

Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn the guidelines under Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2023 (GMER). “It is informed that the Circular of even number dated 12.06.2023 thereby issuing Guidelines under Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023, stands “WITHDRAWN AND CANCELLED” with immediate effect,” reads the official notification.

The Commission issued the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 or GMER-23 on June 2, 2023. Under this regulation, NMC proposed a common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical institutions in the country on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) merit list. However, the commission then issued a revised document of the regulations again on June 12, 2023. Under this, NMC reversed the age criterion for NEET UG. But according to the circular dated 23.06. 2023, all previously issued notifications/circulars/clarifications shall now be void and superseded by these new guidelines.

