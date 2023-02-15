Home

National Overseas Scholarship 2023 Registration Begin at nosmsje.gov.in; Apply Before March 31

National Overseas Scholarship 2023: The last date for submission of the application form is March 31, 2023.

No change in the basic information submitted will be entertained.

National Overseas Scholarship 2023 Registration: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE) has started the registration process for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) today, February 15, 2023. Eligible Students can apply for the same by visiting the official website at nosmsje.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is March 31, 2023.

The National Overseas Scholarship is to facilitate the low-income students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Landless Agricultural Labourers and Traditional Artisans category to obtain higher education viz., Master degree or Ph.D courses by studying abroad thereby improving their Economic and Social status.

National Overseas Scholarship 2023 Registration: Check Minimum Qualification Here

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, at least 60% marks or an equivalent grade in the qualifying examination would be required. In case of Ph. D courses, the qualifying exam would be Master’s Degree and for Master’s Degree courses, the qualifying examination would be Bachelor’s Degree. In case a student has completed Bachelor’s of Engineering after completing Diploma (Lateral Entry to 2nd year), percentage of marks obtained in Bachelor’s degree will be taken into account. For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared below. In each Selection Year, 125 fresh awards, subject to availability of funds, will be given under the Scheme.

National Overseas Scholarship 2023 Application Form: Direct Link

National Overseas Scholarship 2023: How to Apply online?



The applicants are required to fill the application form accurately and upload the requisite documents in order to successfully submit the application.

Visit the official website at nosmsje.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the scholarship registration link.

Enter the required details and complete the registration process.

Login using the system-generated id and password. Fill up the application form.

Upload the relevant documents and submit the application form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for further reference.

Applicants are advised to read the detailed guidelines/ scheme guidelines 2023-24 carefully as available in the portal before filling of the application form, please check all the details before submitting, No changes will be allowed after submission of the application. For more details, visit the official website.

