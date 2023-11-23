Home

National Testing Agency To Become Biggest Exams Conducting Body Globally

Education news: With a vision to improve equity and quality in education, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous, and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. As per a TOI report, with a cumulative registration of 1.12 crore from January to October 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is on track to surpass a total registration of 1.23 crore. This positions NTA as one of the largest exam-conducting bodies globally, trailing behind only China’s Gaokao, which tallied 1.29 crore registrations in 2023.

The National Testing Agency conducts entrance examinations such as the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG), Common Management Admission Test(CMAT), Common University Entrance Test, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test(GPAT), University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and others.

Speaking of attendance, Gaokao recorded 85 per cent attendance, whereas the testing agency for this year recorded a cumulative 77.4% for the 34 examinations it holds. Taking about the entrance tests, the testing agency recorded a 2 per cent higher attendance than its Chinese counterpart.

In 2022, Gaokao saw an 85 per cent attendance, whereas in 2023, NTA achieved a cumulative attendance of 77.4% for the 34 examinations it holds. However, concerning entrance tests specifically, NTA garnered a 2% higher attendance compared to Gaokao. A notable distinction lies in the scope: while Gaokao administers tests for nine subjects, NTA, particularly through SWAYAM alone, conducts examinations spanning a staggering 380 subjects.

A key distinction is that Gaokao focuses on exams for admissions to general universities and colleges, whereas the NTA oversees a broad spectrum, conducting exams for entrances, recruitment, as well as eligibility, and certification. This diversity positions NTA as one of the most comprehensive exam conducting bodies. In 2022, NTA registered approximately 85 lakh aspirants.

