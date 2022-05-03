New Delhi: Demand for undergraduate talent has reached an all-time high this year with top recruiters flocking campuses. Placement officials and professors at some of India’s leading undergraduate colleges said there was an unprecedented race for talent, with many candidates locking in some of the highest salary packages ever that these institutions have received, according to a report by Economic Times.Also Read - IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 25,000; Apply For 1095 Posts at igiaviationdelhi.com

Companies were prompted to widen the hiring pool due to the enhanced requirement for talent amid the reopening of businesses after the Covid pandemic.

There is a greater focus on undergraduates this year as the war for talent is intensifying across sectors and companies face record attrition, said people involved in the recruitment process in some of India's leading institutions including Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi, St Xavier's College in Mumbai and Loyola College, Chennai, and Christ (Deemed to be a University) in Bengaluru, according to the ET report.

As companies fought for top slots on campuses, average compensation rose 20-40% while the number of offers jumped 80-130%, the report said.

A final year statistics student from Delhi’s LSR reportedly got an offer of Rs 40 lakh from a leading global bank for an India position. This is the highest salary ever offered in the college. According to the data provided by the college, the highest annual package last year was Rs 37.8 lakh. The total number of offers at LSR stands at 231, up from 193 last year. The average package is Rs 9.80 lakh versus Rs 7.50 lakh a year ago.

“Never in my association of more than 10 years with the placement cell have I attended so many meetings with recruiters,” ET reported Kanika K Ahuja, an associate professor at the department of psychology and the placement in charge at LSR, as saying.

Top recruiters across campuses included McKinsey, Bain, BCG, Meesho, Kearney, Accenture, EY, PWC, Deloitte, Amazon, Dalberg, Fischer Jordan, and KPMG among others, the report said.

Students from the commerce, economics, mathematics, statistics and management streams were the most in demand reportedly.

“There is a race for talent this year from companies across sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), banking and financial services, technology and consulting,” said Soni George Tharakan, head, the department of management studies, and placement convener at Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College.

The highest salary package at St Xavier’s College was reportedly Rs 30 lakh from a leading global FMCG major for a local posting. The average salary on the campus rose to Rs 6-6.5 lakh from Rs 4.5-5.5 lakh before the pandemic.

Delhi SRCC reportedly got the highest-ever number of offers at 297, up 123% from last year. The maximum package was Rs 30.60 lakh against Rs 25 lakh a year ago. The average package was Rs 10.8 lakh versus Rs 9.86 lakh last year.

At Loyola College Chennai, the highest offer was from state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd at Rs 22 lakh, and at Christ, the average salary rose to Rs 5.25 lakh from Rs 4.5 lakh last year.

EY India talent leader Sandeep Kohli attributed the surge to a significant economic rebound and strong business performance. “Our fresh graduates’ hiring this year will be significantly higher than previous years from across streams such as commerce, sciences, humanities, and engineering across our businesses at competitive salary brackets,” he said.