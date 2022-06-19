AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Madurai Tamil Nadu has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various faculty posts on regular basis. A total of 94 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment process. Eligible candidates can apply online through the prescribed format before July 18 on its official website, JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in and jipmer.edu.in/aiims-madurai.Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2022: Register For 40 Tradesman B Post Till June 25| Check Salary, Other Details

"The initial place of posting will be at Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu (Temporary location of AIIMS-Madurai) and shall be transferred based on the progress of the project of AIIMS, Madurai," reads the official notification. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, and other details here.

AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Submission of Online application STARTS on 11.06.2022, Saturday

Submission of Online application CLOSES on 18.07.2022, Monday, by 04.30 P.M

Last date for submission(Soft copy of application) email id: aiimsmadurai.fac@gmail.com on or before 25.07.2022 (Monday) by 4.30 P.M.

Last date for submission(Hard copy of application): 25.07.2022 (Monday) by 4.30 P.M

AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Professor: 20 posts

Additional Professor: 17 posts

Associate Professor: 20 posts

Assistant Professor: 37 posts

AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Process

Selection Method: Personal interview / Online by video conferencing (In case, if huge number of applications are received for any of the discipline then a written exam will be conducted for shortlisting the candidates (OR) the Standing Selection Committee may shortlist candidates for the interview). The decision of the competent authority of AIIMS, Madurai is final.

AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWSs category are required to pay Rs 1500 as an application fee. For SC/ST the application fee is Rs1,200. The application fee is exempted for PwBD candidates.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of JIMPER at jipmer.edu.in.