BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited(BSNL), Haryana Telecom Circle has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Apprentice posts under apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.mhrdnats.gov.in. Applicants can apply till July 19, 2022. A total of 44 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Final Answer Key Released; Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

Important Dates to Remember

The online registration will begin: June 20, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: July 19, 2022

Certificate and Document Verification: July 30, 2022

Declaration of Selection List: Approximately in month of August, 2022

Vacancy Details

Apprentice ( Sales and Marketing Activities): 24 posts

Apprentice (CM/CFA/EB): 20 posts

Stipend Per Month

Candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 a month. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Apply Before July 09

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, age limit and other details from the official website. Also Read - Free Coaching For NEET, JEE Launched in Jammu Kashmir| Details Inside

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 19, 2022, through the official website, www.mhrdnats.gov.in.