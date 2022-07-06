BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited(BSNL), Haryana Telecom Circle has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Apprentice posts under apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.mhrdnats.gov.in. Applicants can apply till July 19, 2022. A total of 44 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Final Answer Key Released; Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Here
Important Dates to Remember
- The online registration will begin: June 20, 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: July 19, 2022
- Certificate and Document Verification: July 30, 2022
- Declaration of Selection List: Approximately in month of August, 2022
Vacancy Details
- Apprentice ( Sales and Marketing Activities): 24 posts
- Apprentice (CM/CFA/EB): 20 posts
Stipend Per Month
Candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 a month. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Apply Before July 09
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, age limit and other details from the official website. Also Read - Free Coaching For NEET, JEE Launched in Jammu Kashmir| Details Inside
BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 19, 2022, through the official website, www.mhrdnats.gov.in.