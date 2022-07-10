Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi University has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for various non-teaching posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — svc.ac.in. As per the official notification, the last date of submission of the online application is July 21, 2022, or 21 days from the date of publishing the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon; Check Reporting Time, Dress Code, List of Barred Items, Other Details

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer: 01 post

Librarian: 01 post

Senior Personal Assistant: 01 post

Senior Assistant: 01 post

Assistant: 01 post

Junior Assistant: 02 posts

Library Attendant: 07 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 03 posts

Botany: 01 post

Chemistry: 01 post

Zoology: 01 post

Laboratory Attendant: 33 posts

Biochemistry: 02 posts

Biotechnology: 01 post

Botany: 06 posts

Chemistry: 11 posts

Computer (ICT): 01 post

Electronics 02 posts

Physics: 03 posts

Physics: 01 post

Zoology: 06 posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Laboratory Attendant: Should have passed Senior Secondary (10+2) or an equivalent examination with relevant Science Subject. OR Graduate with relevant subject.

Junior Assistant: A Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/ University/ Institution. Having a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers.

Library Attendant: Passed 10th or equivalent examination from any State Education Board or Government recognized Institution. Certificate in Library Science/Library & Information Science from a recognized Institution.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification, age limit and selection process through the detailed official Notification shared below here.

Delhi University Pay Level

Administrative Officer: 10

Librarian: 10

Senior Personal Assistant: 07

Senior Assistant: 06

Assistant: 04

Junior Assistant: 02

Library Attendant: 01

Laboratory Assistant: 04

Laboratory Attendant: 01

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of the University at svc.ac.in. For more related details on Delhi University non-teaching recruitment, candidates can check their official website —svc.ac.in.