ECIL Recruitment 2022: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited(ECIL) will end the registration process for the Tradesman- B posts on June 25, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — ecil.co.in. Before applying, a candidate should read the complete advertisement carefully and ensure that he/she fulfills eligibility criteria in all respects for the post applied for. For more details on the ECIL Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1,326 Civil Assistant Surgeon, Other Posts| Read Details Here

Important Dates to Remember

Commencement of Online Registration of application by candidates: June 04, 2022

Last date for On-line Registration of application by candidates: June 25, 2022

Availability of the Written test Call Letter for Download: Will be communicated through mail / Website: http://careers.ecil.

Availability of the Hall Ticket for Trade test for Download: Will be communicated through mail / Website: http://careers.ecil.

To know more about the education qualification, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the notification issued by Electronics Corporation of India Limited. Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon; Apply at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Vacancy Details

Tradesman – B (Trade wise vacancies) Also Read - UPSC, DRDO, Bank Of Baroda Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Electronic Mechanic/R&TV: 11 posts

Fitter: 12 posts

Electrician: 03 posts

Machinist: 10 posts

Turner: 04 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant should have Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with NAC OR Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with one-year relevant experience in manufacturing processes as on the last date of submission of the online application.

Selection Procedure

The selection methodology will comprise two stage selection process i.e Written test and a trade test. No interview will be conducted. The Question Paper will be in English & Hindi only. The Written Test shall be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. Every wrong question will attract 0.25 negative marks.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 25, 2022, through the official website ecil.co.in.