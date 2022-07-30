Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Sainik School, Jhansi (UP) has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT Maths (Regular) and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of the School on sainikschooljhansi.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 22, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organisation. Selection will be made based on performance in “written test, skill test, practical test and interview (as & where applicable).”Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 16 Posts Till August 11| Check Pay Scale, Application Link Here

Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: August 22, 2022

Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

TGT (Gen Science): 01 post

TGT Hindi(Regular): 02 posts

TGT Maths (Regular): 01 post

TGT (Social Science) (Regular): 02 posts

TGT (English) (Regular): 01 post

TGT Sanskrit (Regular): 01 post

Art Master (Contractual): 01 post

Music Teacher (Contractual): 01 post

Librarian (Contractual): 01 post

Lab Assistant Biology (Contractual): 01 post

PTI-Cum Matron (Contractual): 01 post

Office Superintendent (Contractual): 01 post

Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

TGT Sanskrit (Regular): Four years integrated degree courses of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate. AND B. Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details here. Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 1089 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in| Check Salary, Notification Here

Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Check Pay Scale

TGT (Gen Science): Pay Level-7, Rs.44900

TGT Hindi(Regular): Pay Level-7 Rs. 44900

TGT Maths (Regular): Basic Pay Rs. 44900

TGT (Social Science) (Regular): Pay Level-7, Rs.44900

TGT (English) (Regular): Pay Level-7, Rs.44900

TGT Sanskrit (Regular): Pay Level-7, Rs.44900

Art Master (Contractual): Only Consolidated Rs.35000/- per month

Music Teacher (Contractual): Only Consolidated Rs.28000/- per month

Librarian (Contractual): Only Consolidated Rs.35000/- per month.

Lab Assistant Biology (Contractual): Only Consolidated Rs.20000/- per month

PTI-Cum Matron (Contractual): Only Consolidated Rs.25000/- per month

Office Superintendent (Contractual): Only Consolidated Rs.28000/- per month.

Sainik School Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Offline?