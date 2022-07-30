Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Sainik School, Jhansi (UP) has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT Maths (Regular) and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of the School on sainikschooljhansi.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 22, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organisation. Selection will be made based on performance in “written test, skill test, practical test and interview (as & where applicable).”Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 16 Posts Till August 11| Check Pay Scale, Application Link Here
Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates
- Last Date to Apply: August 22, 2022
Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details
Name of the post and number of vacancy
- TGT (Gen Science): 01 post
- TGT Hindi(Regular): 02 posts
- TGT Maths (Regular): 01 post
- TGT (Social Science) (Regular): 02 posts
- TGT (English) (Regular): 01 post
- TGT Sanskrit (Regular): 01 post
- Art Master (Contractual): 01 post
- Music Teacher (Contractual): 01 post
- Librarian (Contractual): 01 post
- Lab Assistant Biology (Contractual): 01 post
- PTI-Cum Matron (Contractual): 01 post
- Office Superintendent (Contractual): 01 post
Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria
TGT Sanskrit (Regular): Four years integrated degree courses of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate. AND B. Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details here. Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 1089 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in| Check Salary, Notification Here
Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Check Pay Scale
- TGT (Gen Science): Pay Level-7, Rs.44900
- TGT Hindi(Regular): Pay Level-7 Rs. 44900
- TGT Maths (Regular): Basic Pay Rs. 44900
- TGT (Social Science) (Regular): Pay Level-7, Rs.44900
- TGT (English) (Regular): Pay Level-7, Rs.44900
- TGT Sanskrit (Regular): Pay Level-7, Rs.44900
- Art Master (Contractual): Only Consolidated Rs.35000/- per month
- Music Teacher (Contractual): Only Consolidated Rs.28000/- per month
- Librarian (Contractual): Only Consolidated Rs.35000/- per month.
- Lab Assistant Biology (Contractual): Only Consolidated Rs.20000/- per month
- PTI-Cum Matron (Contractual): Only Consolidated Rs.25000/- per month
- Office Superintendent (Contractual): Only Consolidated Rs.28000/- per month.
Sainik School Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Offline?
- Desirous candidates should apply to the Principal, Sainik School Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) through offline mode only on the prescribed format available in the “Recruitment” tab of School website www.sainikschooljhansi.com along with self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials.
- In the absence of testimonials/ mark sheets/ certificate, the application will be rejected. Candidate must mention their secured percentage in each exam starting from class 10th standard/ class to highest acquired qualification.
- Candidates are required to send their application through Registered post/ Speed post (by Indian Postal Services) only. The school will not be responsible for any postal delay.