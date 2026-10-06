Navaratri, Durga Puja 2026 School holidays: Check state-wise school school closures in October

Navaratri, Durga Puja school holidays: The month of October 2026 brings a long-awaited festive break for students across India as major celebrations including Navaratri, Durga Puja, Vijayadashami, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Karva Chauth align. Consequently, educational institutions across several states have declared official holiday schedules to accommodate local festivities and allow families to participate in celebrations. While states like West Bengal and Karnataka have announced extended vacations, others have scheduled shorter, event-specific breaks. Here are all the details you need to know about Navaratri, Durga Puja 2026 School holidays.
|State / UT
|Festival / Event
|School Holiday Dates
|Delhi
|
Dussehra (Vijayadashami)
Read more: Schools closed: Educational institutions in Odisha’s Koraput to remain closed on September 25 amid heavy rainfall alert
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
October 20, 2026
October 26, 2026
|Uttar Pradesh
|Dussehra (Maha Navami / Vijayadashami)
|October 20, 2026
|Bihar
|
Jitiya Vrat
Durga Puja & Dussehra
|
October 5, 2026
October 17 – October 21, 2026
|West Bengal
|
Mahalaya (Devi Paksha)
Durga Puja & Lakshmi Puja Vacation
|
October 10, 2026
October 15 – October 26, 2026
|Odisha
|Durga Puja & Dussehra
|October 17 – October 21, 2026
|Assam
|Durga Puja & Dussehra
|October 17 – October 21, 2026
|Haryana
|
Dussehra (Vijayadashami)
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
Karva Chauth
|
October 20, 2026
October 26, 2026
October 29, 2026
|Karnataka
|Autumn/Dussehra Vacation
|October 3 – October 21, 2026 (Reopens Oct 22)
In Eastern and Southern regions such as West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha and Assam, schools will remain shut for extended festive vacations. West Bengal institutions enjoy a prolonged break from October 15 through October 26, concluding right after Lakshmi Puja. Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Department of School Education has announced a multi-week Dussehra vacation spanning from October 3 to October 21, with regular classes resuming on October 22.
For Northern states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, the academic holiday calendar focuses primarily around single-day gazetted observances. Schools in Delhi, UP and Haryana will remain closed on October 20 for Dussehra (Vijayadashami). Additionally, institutions in Delhi and Haryana will observe closures for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 26, with Haryana extending a holiday on October 29 for Karva Chauth.
Story Highlights
Nationwide Dussehra Closure: Schools across India will remain shut on October 20 for Dussehra (Vijayadashami) celebrations.
Pan-India Diwali Holiday: All educational institutions nationwide will observe a holiday on November 8 for Diwali and Kali Puja.
Extended Chhath Break: Schools in Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Delhi will remain closed from November 14 to November 16 for Chhath Puja.
Extended State Vacations: Karnataka has declared a multi-week autumn break from October 3 to October 21, while West Bengal schools will be closed from October 15 to October 26 for Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja.
The schools across major states, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, will observe extended holidays from November 14 to November 16 for Chhath Puja celebrations.
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