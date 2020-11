Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Union government to issue a time frame for Board Exams 2021 as well as competitive exams like JEE and NEET. At present, the CBSE and NTA have not shared any exam dates, leaving thousands of students in a state of flux. Also Read - Ahmed Patel Passes Away: 'Lost an Irreplaceable Comrade,' Says Sonia Gandhi, Tributes Pour in From Political Circle

“In absence of clarity on academic session and conduct of both Standard X and XII Board examinations, all enrolled students and their parents and teachers are in a state of uncertainty. It is leading to anxiety among us all,” Patnaik wrote. Also Read - PM Modi Indicated COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Ready in 4-5 Weeks: Karnataka CM

“As all competitive entrance examinations and admission in institutions of higher education are interlinked, national guidelines with tentative timelines will help the states for framing appropriate strategy. It will also help the students to plan their preparations accordingly,” he added. Also Read - Pollution Played Key Role in Severity of 3rd Wave of COVID-19 in Delhi: Kejriwal Tells PM Modi

CM @Naveen_Odisha writes to PM Shri @narendramodi on conduct of 10th, +2 Board Exams. Citing entrance exams and admission to higher education institutions are interlinked at national level, CM requests for national guidelines on time frame to conduct board exams amid #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/DHcdPSwhad — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) November 25, 2020

Earlier, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi had said that the class 10 and 12 will happen for sure and a schedule is likely to be announced soon. The comments by Tripathi come amid demands from various quarters for cancellation or postponement of board exams in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

“The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments,” he said during a webinar on “New Education Policy (NEP): Brighter future of school education” organised by ASSOCHAM.

He, however, did not comment upon whether the exams will be conducted in the same format and will be held in February-March as per schedule or will be postponed.

“During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal,” Tripathi said.

Schools across the country were closed in March in order to contain spread of novel coronavirus and opened partially in some states from October 15. However, few states decided to keep them closed or closed again in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. The board exams which had to be postponed mid-way were later cancelled and the results were announced on basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online. Noting that a common aim of all education policies including the new National Education Policy (NEP) has been to shift students from rote learning to experiential learning, Tripathi said, “the entire NEP 2020’s thrust and main aim is to make a shift to skill and competency based education”.

“We need to move students away from knowledge based education to competency and skill based learning. To implement skill-based, competency based education there is a need to transform and follow entire pedagogy based teaching-learning process be it classroom teaching, face-to-face teaching or online teaching.