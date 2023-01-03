Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2023: NVS Class 6 Application Form Out at navodaya.gov.in; Exam in April

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2023: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has already started the registration process for NVS Class 6 admission 2023-24. Candidates can fill up the NVS Class 6 admission form 2023-24 by visiting the official website at navodaya.gov.in. The last date to apply for the same is January 31, 2023. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2023-24 will be held on April 29, 2023, at 11:30 AM. The eligible candidates have to fill up the online form and upload the verified certificate with the photograph along with the signatures of both candidate and his/her parent. The verification of the information provided by the parent in the certificate will be done by the Head Master of the School where the candidate is studying in class V.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to apply: 31-01-2023. Downloading of Admit Card: Will be Communicated Later. Date of Exam: 29-04-2023. Declaration of result: Will be Communicated Later.

NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023-24: How To Fill Class 6 Application Form?

Go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti at navodaya.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to submit online application form for class VI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2023. The last date to apply is 31.01.2023.” Now click on the” Click here for Class VI Registration” link. Fill in all the necessary details. Upload the required documents and fill up the application form. Submit the NVS Class 6 admission 2023 form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023-24: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Only the bonafide resident candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been located are eligible to apply for admission. The valid residential proof as notified by Govt. of India

of the parent of the same district where the candidate has studied class V and appeared for the JNVST is to be submitted by the provisionally selected candidate at the time of admission. For more details, check the NVS prospectus shared above.