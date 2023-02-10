Home

NVS Admission 2023: JNVST Class 6 Application Form Last Date Extended; Check Admission Process Here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2023: Candidates can fill up the NVS Class 6 admission form 2023-24 by visiting the official website at navodaya.gov.in till February 15, 2023.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2023: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the deadline to submit online applications for admissions to Class 6 for the session 2023-24. Candidates can fill up the NVS Class 6 admission form 2023-24 by visiting the official website at navodaya.gov.in till February 15, 2023. JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2023-24 will be held on April 29, 2023, at 11:30 AM.

“The last date for submission of online application for class VI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2023 has been further extended up to 15th February, 2023. The online correction window will be opened on 16 & 17 February, 2023. The correction in data of registered candidates for class VI JNVST 2023 is permitted only in GENDER (MALE/FEMALE), CATEGORY (GENERAL/OBC/SC/ST), AREA (RURAL/URBAN), DISABILITY and MEDIUM OF EXAMINATION,” reads the statement on the website.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to apply: 15-02-2023.

Online correction window: 16 & 17 February, 2023

Downloading of Admit Card: Will be Communicated Later.

Date of Exam: 29-04-2023.

Declaration of result: Will be Communicated Later.

NVS Class 6 Application Correction Window

The online correction window will be opened on February 16 to 17, 2023.

NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023-24 Eligibility Criteria Here

Only the bonafide resident candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been located are eligible to apply for admission. The valid residential proof as notified by Govt. of India

of the parent of the same district where the candidate has studied class V and appeared for the JNVST is to be submitted by the provisionally selected candidate at the time of admission.

NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023-24: How To Fill Class 6 Application Form?

Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti at navodaya.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “The last date for submission of online application for class VI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2023 has been further extended up to 15th February,2023. ”

” Now click on the” Click here for Class VI Registration” link.

Fill in all the necessary details.

Upload the required documents and fill up the application form.

Submit the NVS Class 6 admission 2023 form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The eligible candidates have to fill up the online form and upload the verified certificate with the photograph along with the signatures of both candidate and his/her parent. The verification of the information provided by the parent in the certificate will be done by the Head Master of the School where the candidate is studying in class V. For more details, check the NVS prospectus shared above.

