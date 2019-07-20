New Delhi: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) issued the recruitment notification for various posts such as Assistant Commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Librarian, Art, Music, PET-Male, PET-Female), Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya/HQ /Regional Offices of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Candidates can keep a tab on the NVS website, i.e., navodaya.gov.in to get the detailed examination schedule.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written examination or Computer Based Aptitude Test, interview and personal interaction. The final merit list of candidates will be prepared and uploaded on the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.