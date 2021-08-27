New Delhi: Issuing a notification, the Ministry of Education on Friday said the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will reopen with up to 50 per cent capacity for classes 9-12 from August 31. The Education Ministry said the JNVs are permitted to re-open schools by following approved SOPs. The ministry said from August 31, students will be permitted to attend the classes and stay in the hostel, only with parents’ consent.Also Read - No One Died Due To Lack of Oxygen: Kerala CM Backs State's Model To Fight Covid Despite Massive Surge in Cases

Issuing detailed guidelines, the Ministry said that the students will be permitted to attend classes and stay in hostel only with parents' consent. However, the provision of online classes will continue.

“Students will be permitted to attend classes and stay in hostel only with parents’ consent. Provision of online classes will continue. Arrangements are in place for providing support to ensure mental and physical health and well-being of students via proper counseling,” the Education Ministry said.

It must be noted that the JNVs are fully residential, co-educational schools affiliated to the CBSE. However, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, that manages these schools.