Naxal Horror To UK Streets: Bus Driver’s Daughter From Chhattisgarh Bags Job in London. Read Her Inspirational Story

Hailing from Naxal-infested Dornapal in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Riya Philip overcame all the hurdles that came her way in her determined and relentless pursuit of success.

Chhattisgarh: Bus driver’s daughter from Naxal hotbed Sukma bags job in London.(Photo Credit:ANI)

Success Story: Rightly said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” and nothing illustrates this point better than the inspiring journey of Riya Philip, the daughter of a retired bus driver who secured a job at a government hospital in London. Hailing from Naxal-infested Dornapal in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Riya Philip overcame all the hurdles — the fear of Red terror and grinding poverty — that came her way in her determined and relentless pursuit of success. Serving as a source of inspiration for many in the Sukma district, where the Naxals once ran their writ, Riya’s remarkable journey also showcases the improving education system in the district.

A Sneap Peak Into Riya Philip’s Childhood

Riya’s mother Sholly Philip is a teacher at a private school while her father, Ritesh Philip, works as a bus driver at the same school. Earlier, Riya’s family resided in Dubbatota village. However, they later moved to Dornapal for fear of Naxals. Despite being in dire straits, Sholly and Ramesh invested their all into ensuring a good education for their kids. Sensing that their children were taking an interest in their studies, the couple decided to push them into chasing a better life and future. Riya served at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for two years. “With dreams of a high school education, Riya shifted to Jagdalpur and thereafter, moved to Bengaluru to pursue nursing studies. She served at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for two years,” Riya’s father was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

Naxal Terror To UK Street, Check Riya’s Annual Package

Eventually, Riya received a job offer from London. In order to meet the requirement of Rs 3 lakh for travelling to the United Kingdom(UK), Riya’s parents had to mortgage our house. However, brimming with pride, Riya’s father informed further that she now has a job with an annual package of Rs 21 lakh. With a monthly salary of one lakh eighty thousand, Riya’s accomplishment has not filled her family members and relatives with pride but has also inspired others to chase similar dreams.

Riya’s remarkable journey exemplifies the district’s improved education system and the possibilities for achievement through hard effort and family support. Patience, perseverance, and dedication are also important for achieving success in life.

