NBCC Recruitment 2023: Salary Upto Rs 85K Per Month, Apply For Expert Post at nbccindia.in

NBCC Recruitment 2023: NBCC (India) Limited has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Expert. Interested and eligible candidates can check the job description by visiting the official website of NBCC at www.nbccindia.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 22, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, only one vacant post will be filled. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

NBCC Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to Apply: January 22, 2023.

NBCC Vacancy

Expert: 01 post

NBCC Expert Salary Vacancy

Remuneration: Rs 85,000/- per month (Consolidated)

NBCC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below

How to Apply For NBCC Jobs?

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of NBCC at www.nbccindia.in. Applicants should read the complete advertisement carefully and ensure that he/she fulfills the eligibility criteria for the post advertised in all respects. Any queries/issues regarding the above advertisement are to be addressed to NBCC only through email at talent@nbccindia.com.