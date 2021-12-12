NBCC Recruitment 2021: NBCC (India) Limited has released a recruitment notification for various posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of NBCC, nbccindia.com. The application process is going on and the last date to apply for the various posts is January 08, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 70 posts will be filled.Also Read - UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Apply For 19 Assistant Commandant Posts on upsc.gov.in Before Dec 21

Name of Post and the number of vacancies Also Read - NVS Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced in Navodaya Vidyalaya | Apply Before Dec 30

Dy. Project Manager(Electrical): 10 posts

Management Trainee(Civil): 55

Project Manager(Civil): 01

Sr. Stenographer: 01

Office Assistant(Stenographer): 03

NBCC Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale Also Read - Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Registration For 144 Assistant Sub Inspector Posts Begins on Dec 13

Dy. Project Manager(Electrical): Rs 50000 to Rs 160000

Management Trainee(Civil): Rs 40000 to Rs 140000

Project Manager(Civil): Rs 60000 to Rs 180000

Sr. Stenographer: Rs 24640

Office Assistant(Stenographer): Rs 18430

Upper Age Limit for Various Posts as dated on January 8, 2021



Project Manager: 33 years

MT: 29 years

Project Manager: 47 years

Stenographer: 28 years

Office Assistant: 25 years

To know about the eligibility criteria, education qualification, and other details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification issued by NBCC. According to the official notification issued by NBCC, the final Online submission of the application will be open till 17:00 hrs on January 8, 2021.

Click HERE: NBCC Recruitment 2021 Detailed Notification