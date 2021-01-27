The National Board of Examinations has announced the dates of various important and upcoming exams in a latest schedule. According to the dates announced by the board, the NEET PG 2021 exam will start on April 18, 2021.The NBE released the schedule at the official website natboard.edu.in dated January 22, 2021. In the schedule, the NBE has announced the dates of various exams to be held in the first half of 2021. Also Read - Health Ministry to Scrap NEET-PG; MBBS Final Exam Necessary For Admission to MD, MS

The Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2021 will be held on March 14, 2021. Likewise, DNB PDECET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on May 09, 2021 while FMGE for the June 2021 session is going to be held on June 18, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the exam schedule notice below. Concerned candidates can check out the exam date of all important examinations of NBE upcoming in the first half of the year 2021.

The NBE has also announced that the DNB Practical Exams are to be held anytime between January and March 2021. The DNB/DrNB final theory exams for the December 2020 session is scheduled to be held from March 18 to 21, 2021. Similarly, Formative Assessment Test (Theory) 2020 is scheduled to be held on March 14, 2021.

The National Board of Examinations was founded in the year 1975. The fundamental objective of the Board is to enhance the quality of Medical Education in India. The Board does so by establishing standards for Post Graduate Medical Education in the country.