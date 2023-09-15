Home

NBE DNB PDCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared at natboard.edu.in; Download Link

DNB PDCET Result 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the seat allotment result for the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test

DNB PDCET Result 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the seat allotment result for the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2023) Counselling Round 2. Students who have appeared for the examination can download NBEMS DNB PDCET Round 2 Seat Alloment Result 2023 by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. DNB-PDCET is a ranking examination and merit list will be generated for all appeared candidates specialty-wise. “As per the notified schedule, the Result of Second Round of the Counseling has been declared and is available at website: http://counseling.nbe.edu.in/,”reads the official statement.

“The details of the payment of the 1st year annual course fee and Physical joining can be seen in the Public Notice dated: 11-08-2023. Failing to make payment for the allotted DNB Post Diploma seat within the stipulated time, shall lead to the CANCELLATION of the allotted seat,” the notice further reads.

