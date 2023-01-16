Home

NBE FDST 2022 Exam On Jan 20; Reporting Time, Documents to Carry, Exam Day Guidelines Here

NBE FDST Exam 2022: Eligible students can download their admit card by visiting the official website of the NBEMS at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NBE FDST Exam 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is all set to conduct the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for BDS graduates on January 20, 2023, on a Computer Based Platform in Delhi. The Screening test for Indian Citizens/OCI possessing PG Diploma/Post Graduate Dental qualifications awarded by the dental institution outside India will be conducted on January 31.

NBE FDST Exam 2022: Check Important Dates

Availability of the Information Bulletin: 16th December 2022 onwards

16th December 2022 onwards Issuance of Admit Cards: 13th January 2023

13th January 2023 Examination Date: 20th January 2023

20th January 2023 Declaration of Result: by 15th February 2023

NBE FDST 2022 Exam Reporting Time

As per the information bulletin of NBE FDST 2022, Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of test venue at as per time indicated in their admit cards. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. This will allow time for security checks, identity verification and checking in for examination.

NBE FDST 2022 Exam: List of Documents Required to Bring to Test Centre

Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card with his/her photograph pasted on it

Any one of the below mentioned Govt issued photo IDs(must be original and valid/non-expired): PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport and Aadhaar Card (with Photograph).

Face Mask

Exam related documents (Admit card, ID Card etc)

NBE FDST 2022 Exam: Items That Are Debarred in Examination Premises

As per the information bulletin, candidates will not be allowed to take the following items beyond the security checkpoint in examination premises under any circumstances:

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, etc.

Any electronic device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, wrist watch/Health Band, Calculator, Electronic Pen/ Scanner etc.

All ornaments like bracelets, Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/ Necklace, Pendants, Necklace with pendants, Badge, Brooch etc. Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap etc. Any eatable item opened or packed, soft drinks etc. For more details, please refer to the information bulletin shared below.

NBE FDST Exam 2022 Marking Scheme

There shall be no negative marking.

Each Question carries one mark.

NBE FDST Scheme of the Examination

Scheme of FDST for BDS Graduates

The exam consists of two question papers, comprising of 100 and 150 multiple choices, single correct response questions in English language only.

The examination shall be a multiple-choice question delivered as a Computer Based Test.

FDST for BDS Graduates is divided into two question papers of 100 and 150 questions with time allocation of 120 minutes and 180 minutes respectively.

There is a scheduled break between the two papers of two hours.

Candidates are advised to read the Information Bulletin carefully for the scheme and pattern of examination.