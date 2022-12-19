NBE FDST Exam 2023 For BDS Graduates on January 20; Admit Card Soon at nbe.edu.in

NBE FDST Exam 2023: Eligible students can download their admit card by visiting the official website of the National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences at nbe.edu.in.

NBE FDST Exam 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) on January 20, 2023, on a Computer Based Platform in Delhi. As per the official schedule, the Screening test for Indian Citizens/OCI possessing PG Diploma/Post Graduate Dental qualifications awarded by the dental institution outside India will be held on January 31, 2023. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The admit card will be available for download from January 13, 2023. Eligible students can download their admit card by visiting the official website of the National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences at nbe.edu.in. The result for the same will be declared on February 15, 2023.

NBE FDST Exam 2023: Check Important Dates

Availability of the Information Bulletin: 16th December 2022 onwards

Issuance of Admit Cards: 13th January 2023

13th January 2023 Examination Date: 20th January 2023

20th January 2023 Declaration of Result: by 15th February 2023

NBE FDST Exam 2023: Check Scheme of the Examination

Scheme of FDST for BDS Graduates

The exam consists of two question papers, comprising of 100 and 150 multiple choices, single correct response questions in English language only.

The examination shall be a multiple-choice question delivered as a Computer Based Test.

FDST for BDS Graduates is divided into two question papers of 100 and 150 questions with time allocation of 120 minutes and 180 minutes respectively.

There is a scheduled break between the two papers of two hours.

NBE FDST Exam 2023 Marking Scheme

There shall be no negative marking.

Each Question carries one mark. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin shared below:

An applicant shall be declared as having passed only if he/she scores 50% in each paper individually to qualify for appearing in the viva-voce examination. Candidates are advised to read the Information Bulletin carefully for scheme and pattern of examination.