NBE FDST Result 2022 Out at natboard.edu.in; Direct Link, Passing Marks Here

NBE FDST Result 2022 at natboard.edu.in: Eligible students can download their NBE FDST Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the NBEMS at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NBE FDST 2022 Exam On Jan 20; Reporting Time, Documents to Carry, Exam Day Guidelines Here

NBE FDST Exam 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has declared the result for the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for BDS graduates today, February 08, 2023. Eligible students can download their NBE FDST Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the NBEMS at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. As per the Dental Council of India Screening Test Regulations 2009, (amended up to September 2018), a candidate has to score 50% in each paper individually to qualify for appearing in the viva-voce examination. To pass the Screening Test, a candidate has to separately score 50% in viva-voce examination

NBE FDST Exam 2022: Check Important Dates

Availability of the Information Bulletin: 16th December 2022 onwards

16th December 2022 onwards Issuance of Admit Cards: 13th January 2023

13th January 2023 Examination Date: 20th January 2023

20th January 2023 Declaration of Result: 8 February 2023

Direct Link: Download NBE FDST Result 2022

How to Check NBE FDST Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

and On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Result of FDST – 2022 (BDS) held on 20th January 2023.”

A pdf document will appear on the screen.

NBE FDST Result 2022 Qualifying Status

A total of 11 candidates have qualified for appearing in the viva-voce exam. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has conducted the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for BDS graduates on January 20, 2023, on a Computer Based Platform in Delhi. The date and venue for viva-voce examination will be intimated to the theory qualified candidates individually. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NBEMS (nbe.edu.in) and ( natboard.edu.in) for the latest updates.

