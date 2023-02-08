Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • NBE FDST Result 2022 Out at natboard.edu.in; Direct Link, Passing Marks Here

NBE FDST Result 2022 Out at natboard.edu.in; Direct Link, Passing Marks Here

NBE FDST Result 2022 at natboard.edu.in: Eligible students can download their NBE FDST Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the NBEMS at nbe.edu.in and  natboard.edu.in.

Updated: February 8, 2023 8:37 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

fdst exam eligibility, fdst exam 2022, fdst exam 2023,bds test,natboard.edu.in,nbe.edu.in,NBE FDST Admit Card 2023,NBE FDST Admit Card,NBE FDST Result 2023,nbe exam date 2023,nbe exam date,foreign dental screening test,foreign dental screening test date,NBE FDST Exam 2023,NBE FDST Exam Date, fdst exam, fdst mds exam, fdst exam 2023, foreign dental screening test, fdst full form, nbe
NBE FDST 2022 Exam On Jan 20; Reporting Time, Documents to Carry, Exam Day Guidelines Here

NBE FDST Exam 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has declared the result for the  Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for BDS graduates today, February 08, 2023. Eligible students can download their NBE FDST Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the NBEMS at nbe.edu.in and  natboard.edu.in. As per the Dental Council of India Screening Test Regulations 2009, (amended up to September 2018), a candidate has to score 50% in each paper individually to qualify for appearing in the viva-voce examination. To pass the Screening Test, a candidate has to separately score 50% in viva-voce examination

Also Read:

NBE FDST Exam 2022: Check Important Dates

  • Availability of the Information Bulletin: 16th December 2022 onwards
  • Issuance of Admit Cards: 13th January 2023
  • Examination Date: 20th January 2023
  • Declaration of Result: 8 February 2023

Direct Link: Download NBE FDST Result 2022

How to Check NBE FDST Result 2022?

  •  Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in and  natboard.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Result of FDST – 2022 (BDS) held on 20th January 2023.”
  • A pdf document will appear on the screen.

NBE FDST Result 2022 Qualifying Status

A total of 11 candidates have qualified for appearing in the viva-voce exam. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has conducted the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST)  for BDS graduates on January 20, 2023, on a Computer Based Platform in Delhi. The date and venue for viva-voce examination will be intimated to the theory qualified candidates individually. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NBEMS (nbe.edu.in) and ( natboard.edu.in) for the latest updates.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 8, 2023 8:26 PM IST

Updated Date: February 8, 2023 8:37 PM IST

More Stories