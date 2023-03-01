NBEMS FET Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon; Know How to Check Scores at nbe.edu.in

NBE FET 2022 Result Tentative Date And Time: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) successfully conducted the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 examination on February 10, 2023. Now, NBEMS will declare the NBE FET Result 2023 anytime soon. According to the Information Bulletin, the NBE FET result was scheduled to be announced on February 28, 2023. However, as per media reports, the result is expected to be announced on March 07. Eligible candidates can download NBE FET Result 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various Fellowship (FNB) courses of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science. One can check the steps to download the result.

Availability of the Information Bulletin: 6th January 2023 onwards

Online Submission of the Application Form: 6th January 2023 to 27th January 2023

Examination Date: 10th February 2023

Declaration of the Result: By 28th February 2023

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the step to check the result. Follow the steps given below.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NBEMS FET 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, look for the FET result link.

Enter the login credentials.

Your FET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the printout of the scores for future reference.

The examination was held on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. For more details, refer to the NBE FET 2022 Information Bulletin shared on the website.