Home

Education

NBE FET Result 2022 Big Update: Result Date Postponed, To Release By THIS Date at natboard.edu.in

NBE FET Result 2022 Big Update: Result Date Postponed, To Release By THIS Date at natboard.edu.in

According to the board, the Fellowship Entrance Test result will be declared by March 7, 2023.

As per the AISHE report, Bachelor of Arts (BA) courses had the highest enrolment in the country at 1.04 crore students.

NBE FET Result 2022: The NBE FET Result 2022 date has been postponed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. According to the board, the Fellowship Entrance Test result will be declared by March 7, 2023. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the candidates can check the scores on the official website of the board i.e. natboard.edu.in.

The candidates must note that the result was officially scheduled to release on February 28, 2023, which has been postponed. The NBE FET examination was conducted on February 10, 2023.

You may like to read

NBE FET Result 2022: How to check scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Go to the official site of NBE FET at natboard.edu.in. Click on NBE FET Result 2022 link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Correction Response:

For each correct response, candidate will get 4 marks and for each incorrect response, 1 mark shall be deducted.

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.