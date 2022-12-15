NBE FMGE December 2022 Exam: Board Warns Candidates of Fake Social Media Groups Selling Question Paper

NBE FMGE December 2022 Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has issued a warning about a few social media groups that have been trying to deceive Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) candidates by claiming to provide question papers for the FMGE December 2022 exam. As per the official schedule, the FMGE December 2022 will be conducted on January 20, 2023.

Urging the aspirants not to fall prey to these, NBEMS said, “A routine surf was conducted by NBEMS officials and it came to light that certain persons are fraudulently trying to deceive FMGE candidates through social media platforms.” The board has filed a police complaint against the fraudsters for misusing the NBEMS logo and attempting to dupe candidates by providing exam questions in exchange for a substantial sum of money. The authorities also warn candidates that any direct or indirect involvement in such activities will be dealt with appropriately by the NBEMS.

“Applicants for FMGE December 2022 are hereby cautioned not to be allured or misled by such unscrupulous elements who are befooling FMGE aspirants by claiming to have questions of upcoming FMGE December 2022 accessed through the authority,” read the NBEMS official notice.

To recall, the MGE December 2022 examination will be conducted as per the scheduled time, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Earlier, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination was scheduled to be held on December 4. However, NBE has revised the examination date for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December exam due to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections.

NBE FMGE December 2022 Exam Revised Schedule: Check Important Dates Here

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Date: January 20, 2022

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination(FMGE) December 2022 demo test: January 10, 2023

FMGE December 2022 Admit Card: January 13, 2023

FMGE December 2022 result: February 10, 2023

Candidates are required to appear in FMGE December 2022 demo test from January 10, 2023. One can download the admit card from January 13. The FMGE December 2022 result will be declared by February 10, 2023. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website at https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in/.