NBE FMGE December 2022 Exam Schedule Revised Due To Delhi MCD Elections; Check New Dates Here

NBE FMGE December 2022 Exam Revised Datesheet: The National Board of Education (NBE) has revised the examination date for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December exam due to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections.

NBE FMGE December 2022 Exam Revised Datesheet: The National Board of Education (NBE) has revised the examination date for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December exam due to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections. According to the official release, due to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections on December 4, the National Board of Education has rescheduled the FMGE December 2022 exam on January 20, 2023. It is to be noted that the examination will be conducted as per the scheduled time, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Earlier, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination was scheduled to be conducted on December 4, 2022. “Pursuant to the announcement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by the Delhi State Election Commission to be held on 4th December 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of FMGE December 2022 now on 20th January 2023,” reads the official release.

NBE FMGE December 2022 Exam Revised Schedule: Check Dates Here

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Date: January 20, 2022

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination(FMGE) December 2022 demo test: January 10, 2023

FMGE December 2022 Admit Card: January 13, 2023

FMGE December 2022 result: February 10, 2023

FMGE December 2022 DEMO TEST

Candidates are required to appear in FMGE December 2022 demo test from January 10, 2023. One can download the admit card from January 13. The FMGE December 2022 result will be declared by February 10, 2023.

“NBEMS shall publish a list of candidates on its website who would fail to rectify the deficiencies in their documents even by 15th December 2022 and shall now open an online window from 24th December to 30th December 2022 giving a FINAL opportunity to submit documents which are deficient in application. No further opportunity will be given, the notice further reads.

The deficient documents can only be submitted through an Online Deficient Document Submission Portal that can be accessed through the following weblink: http://exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php. Candidates who fail to rectify the deficiencies in their applications by the last date prescribed (i.e. 30th December 2022) for rectification will be declared ineligible.