NBEMS Announces Tentative Dates For Medical Entrance Examination. Schedule Inside

Medical Entrance Examination: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has released the tentative examination schedule for the upcoming medical entrance examinations.

Updated: May 12, 2023 5:04 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Medical Entrance Examination: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has released the tentative examination schedule for the upcoming medical entrance examinations. According to the NBEMS exam timetable, the Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022 will be held on June 18, 2023. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 session will be conducted on July 30, 2023.

NBEMS will conduct the National Eligiblity-cum-Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) examination between September 9 and 10, 2023. One can check the tentative exam schedule at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. “NBEMS shall be conducting the following examinations as per the schedule mentioned below, until any further updates. This schedule supersedes previously notified schedule for these examinations, if any,” NBEMS in an official notification said.

S. No. Name of ExaminationDate of Examination (Tentative)
1DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – December 2022Ongoing
2Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 202218th June 2023
3Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 202330th July 2023
4DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – April 2023June – August 2023
5NEET-SS 20239th September 2023 and
10th September 2023
6DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination – October 202312th, 13th, 14th and 15th
October 2023
7

The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations. For any query/clarification/assistance, please write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal:https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

