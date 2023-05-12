Home

NBEMS Announces Tentative Dates For Medical Entrance Examination. Schedule Inside

Medical Entrance Examination: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has released the tentative examination schedule for the upcoming medical entrance examinations.

Medical Entrance Examination: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has released the tentative examination schedule for the upcoming medical entrance examinations. According to the NBEMS exam timetable, the Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022 will be held on June 18, 2023. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 session will be conducted on July 30, 2023.

NBEMS will conduct the National Eligiblity-cum-Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) examination between September 9 and 10, 2023. One can check the tentative exam schedule at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. “NBEMS shall be conducting the following examinations as per the schedule mentioned below, until any further updates. This schedule supersedes previously notified schedule for these examinations, if any,” NBEMS in an official notification said.

S. No. Name of Examination Date of Examination (Tentative) 1 DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – December 2022 Ongoing 2 Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022 18th June 2023 3 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 30th July 2023 4 DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – April 2023 June – August 2023 5 NEET-SS 2023 9th September 2023 and

10th September 2023 6 DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination – October 2023 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th

October 2023 7

The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations. For any query/clarification/assistance, please write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal:https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

