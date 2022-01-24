NBEMS FDST Admit Card 2021: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Monday released admit cards for Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2021 on its official website. Those candidates who are planning to appear for the exam can download the FDST Admit card 2021 from the NBEMS’s official website, nbe.edu.in.Also Read - BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 220 Managerial Posts on bankofbaroda.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, nbe.edu.in.

Click on the FDST section.

section. A new webpage will open.

Enter the required details such as Application ID, Date of Birth.

Your NBEMS FDST Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of NBEMS FDST Admit Card 2021 for future reference.

Candidates can also download the NBEMS FDST Admit Card 2021 from the link given above. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct the FDST 2021 examination on January 28, 2022. The results will be declared by February 21, 2022. Note, the examination will be held on a Computer-based platform.