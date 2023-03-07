Home

NBEMS FET Result 2022 Declared at natboard.edu.in; Check Direct Link, Cut-Off Here

NBEMS FET Result 2022: All those candidates who have appeared for the NBEMS FET examination can check and download the result by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS FET Result 2022 Shortly on natboard.edu.in. Check dates here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NBEMS FET 2022 Result Link: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the result for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 examination today, March 7, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the NBEMS FET examination can check and download the result by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The Board conducted the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 examination on February 10, 2023. Students who obtain a minimum of 50th Percentile in their respective question paper/specialty shall be declared as “Qualified”.

NBEMS FET 2022 Result: A Step-by-Step Guide to Download Scorecard

Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, look for the FET result link.

Enter the required login credentials such as NBEMS ID and Password.

Your FET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check the NBE FET 2022 Scorecard and take the printout of the scores for future reference.

NBEMS FET 2022 Result –Direct link

NBEMS FET 2022 Cut- Off

S. No. Fellowship Course/Clubbed Group Cut-Off

Scores

(out of 400) 1 Arthroplasty/Spine Surgery/Sports Medicine 174 2 Breast Imaging 244 3 Fetal Radiology 227 4 Hand and Micro Surgery 180 5 Head and Neck Oncology 184 6 Infectious Diseases 265 7 Interventional Cardiology/Cardiac Electrophysiology 199 8 Liver Transplantation 199 9 Minimal Access Surgery/Bariatric Surgery 250

NBEMS FET Result 2022 Marking Scheme

Marking Scheme: Allocation of marks for each MCQ will be as follows:

Correct Response: 4 Marks Incorrect Response: 1 Mark shall be deducted Unattempted Question: Zero

NBEMS FET Result 2022: Check Tie-Breaking Criteria/Rule

In the event of students obtaining the same score for a particular fellowship course, the following tiebreaking criteria will be applied to determine inter-se merit in descending order of application till a unique inter-se merit is

determined for all such students:

Student having lesser number of negative responses in the overall paper will be placed at higher merit position.

Student obtaining higher score in Part B of the question paper will be placed at higher merit position.

Student having lesser number of negative responses in Part B of the question paper will be placed at higher merit position.

Older student will be placed at higher merit position.

Candidate securing higher aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS Professional Examinations will be placed at a higher merit position. For more details, refer to the NBE FET 2022 Information Bulletin shared on the website.

