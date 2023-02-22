Home

NBEMS FNB Fellowship Exit Examination 2022 Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in; Check Fee, Paper Pattern Here

NBEMS Fellowship Exit Examination 2022 Registration: Interested candidates can fill up the Fellowship Exit application form by visiting the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS Fellowship Exit Examination 2022 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the Fellowship Exit Examination 2022 in March/April 2023. Interested candidates can fill up the Fellowship Exit application form by visiting the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. The last date for submission of the application form is March 14, 2023. One can check the exam dates and other details here.

NBEMS Fellowship Exit Examination 2022 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Availability of the Information Bulletin: 22nd February 2023 onwards

Online Submission of the Application Form: 22nd February 2023 (4 PM Onwards) to 14th March 2023 (Till 11:55 PM)

Date of Examination: March/April 2023 Shall be informed to candidates through admit cards on their OEEP account.

NBEMS Fellowship Exit Examination Fee

Examination Fee (In INR): 6000

NBEMS FNB Fellowship Exit Examination Fee

Candidates who have undergone training as a FNB trainee at any of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) accredited institute after having registered with NBEMS as a FNB trainee and are completing their prescribed (as per letter of registration issued by NBEMS) training as FNB trainee as per the following schedule can undertake the FNB Exit Examination in the same sub-specialty subject to completion of training by the date mentioned below & submission of certificate to this effect.

Scheme of FNB Exit Examination

Check Theory Exam Pattern

The Theory examination comprises of one paper with maximum marks of 100.

There are 10 short notes of 10 marks each in the Theory paper

Maximum time permitted is 3 hours

Practical Examination

Maximum marks : 300

Comprises of Clinical Examination and viva The theory examination comprises of four papers, maximum marks 100 each.

Request for change in centre of Examination will not be entertained, as the same is not permissible.

The candidate has to score a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate i.e. 200 out of total 400 marks (Theory & Practical) with at least 50% marks in theory examination to qualify in the Fellowship Exit Exam. For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared above.

For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login or NBEMS Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

