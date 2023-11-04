Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • NBEMS Launches Online Portal for Payment of FMGE, DNB, DrNB Certificate Verification Fee

NBEMS Launches Online Portal for Payment of FMGE, DNB, DrNB Certificate Verification Fee

In order to facilitate the submission of fees for verification of credentials and many other miscellaneous services, the National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has launched an onli

Published: November 4, 2023 11:31 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

BSEB Matric Exams 2024 Bihar Board Class 10 dummy admit card download at secondary.biharboardonline.com

In order to facilitate the submission of fees for verification of credentials and many other miscellaneous services, the National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has launched an online portal at its website.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.