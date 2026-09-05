NBEMS Post Diploma DNB 2026: Post diploma trainees can submit joining report from September 7

Post Diploma DNB trainees from the 2026 admission session must submit their Joining Report and Self-Appraisal Form on the OPJR portal from September 7, NBEMS said.

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Trainees are required to submit their Joining Report and Self-Appraisal Form online as part of the registration process. Representational Image

NBEMS has released a notice for candidates admitted to Post Diploma DNB courses in the 2026 session. Those who have joined their allotted seats are required to complete their provisional registration through the Online Portal for Joining and Registration (OPJR), as reported by the news website NDTV.

Trainees are required to submit their Joining Report and Self-Appraisal Form online as part of the registration process. The submission will begin on September 7, 2026, and candidates should ensure that all formalities are completed within the deadline prescribed by NBEMS.

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Issued on September 3, the notice is meant for candidates admitted to Post Diploma DNB courses during the 2026 session. The announcement follows the completion of counselling, with NBEMS releasing the final mop-up round allotment result on August 27.

How to submit joining report and self-appraisal form?

Candidates who have taken admission to their allotted Post Diploma DNB seats are required to complete the registration process through the Online Portal for Joining and Registration (OPJR).

The key requirements:

Submit the Joining Report through the OPJR portal.

Submit the Self-Appraisal Form as part of the registration process.

Complete the submission by September 7, 2026.

Use the official OPJR portal and follow the instructions provided by NBEMS.

Carefully verify the details and documents before final submission.

Candidates use the Joining Report to confirm that they have joined their allotted Post Diploma DNB course. The Self-Appraisal Form, meanwhile, is part of the documents needed for trainee registration.

The OPJR portal provides separate login facilities for trainees and accredited hospitals. Candidates must use the appropriate login option and ensure that all required steps are completed correctly.

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The provisional registration formalities are important even after candidates have secured seats and joined their allotted hospitals.

NBEMS has issued similar instructions for candidates from previous admission sessions as well. Trainees from the 2026 session should keep the latest notice in mind and complete the submission process from September 7. They should also regularly check the official NBEMS website for further instructions, schedule changes or additional requirements.