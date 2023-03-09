Home

Education

NBSE Board Exams 2023: Nagaland Class 10 Exam Begins Tomorrow; Check Reporting Time, Instructions Here

NBSE Board Exams 2023: Nagaland Class 10 Exam Begins Tomorrow; Check Reporting Time, Instructions Here

NBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: One can also download the timetable by visiting the official website of the Board at nbsenl.edu.in. Check exam day guidelines and other details here.

NBSE Board Exams 2023: Nagaland Class 10 exam Begins Tomorrow.

NBSE Board Exams 2023: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) Kohima is all set to conduct the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC 2023) examination from tomorrow, March 10, 2023. The NBSE 10th board exam will begin with the English paper followed by Science on March 13. Students planning to appear for the exam are advised to collect their NBSE Class 10th admit card 2023 from the head of the schools. One can also download the timetable by visiting the official website of the Board at nbsenl.edu.in.

Nagaland Board Exams 2023: Check Exam Day Guidelines

The Board will conduct the Class 10 examination for a duration of 3 hours. The examination will be held in a single shift. The exam is slated to begin at 10:00 AM and conclude at 12:00 noon. Students taking the Class 10 exam for the Nagaland board must arrive 30 minutes prior to the exam time. Both the school ID card and the NBSE 10th admit card must be brought to the exam centre. Before the exam starts, students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. Students are required to reach the exam centre according to the reporting time mentioned on their hall ticket.

You may like to read

Nagaland Class 10 Board Exams 2023 Datesheet – Direct Link

Nagaland Board Exams 2023: Check NBSE HSLC Time Table 2023

Dates Subjects March 10, 2023 English March 13, 2023 Science March 15, 2023 Second Language

(Tenyidie/Ao/ Sumi/ Hindi/ Alternative English/ Lotha/ Bengali) March 17, 2023 Social Science March 20, 2023 Mathematics March 22, 2023 Sixth Subject

(Foundation of Information Technology/ Music/ Home Science/ Book Keeping & Accountancy/ Environmental Education) Vocational Subjects

(Information Technology Enabled Services/ Tourism & Hospitality/Beauty and wellness/Electronics and Hardware/ Multi skill foundation course/ Agriculture/ Retail/ Healthcare)

“Examination routine shall not be altered in the event of any unexpected holiday. However, in case of cancellation or postponement of the date(s) of examination, it shall be notified through the media,” reads the official notification.

Nagaland Board Exams 2023: List of Items That Are Prohibited to the Exam Centre

Students should not bring any prohibited items into the exam hall, such as mobile phones, calculators, smart watches, or similar items. Those who use unfair means during the exam will not be allowed to sit and write for the examination. For more details, visit the official website of the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.