NBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 on May 24; Official Websites, How to Check Scorecard Here

NBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date And Time: The Nagaland Board of School Education(NBSE), Kohima is all set to declare the result of the High School Leaving Certificate(HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate(HSSLC) examination in the afternoon of May 24, 2023. NBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of the Board — nbsenl.edu.in and the partner website indiaresults.com.The provisional Result Gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the Board along with the mark sheets/Pass Certificates. A soft copy will be made available in the Board’s Portal — nbsenl.edu.in.

This year, the NBSE HSLC examination was conducted from March 10 to March 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the Board has conducted the HSSLC examination between March 9 to March 31, 2023. One can check the list of official websites to check the scorecard.

NBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2023: List Of Websites To Check

How to Download NBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2023?

Go to the official website of the Nagaland Board of School Education(NBSE), Kohima at https://nbsenl.edu.in/

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2023 results.”

Enter the login details such as roll number.

Your NBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

“The Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from 29th to 30th May 2023. The Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/her centre. In case, a Centre Superintendent cannot come, he/she can authorize another Centre Superintendent who is coming to collect the documents on his/her behalf,” reads the official website.

