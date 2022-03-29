NCBS Recruitment 2022: The National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) has invited eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Scientist Officer, and Scientist Assistant. All those who are interested can apply for the posts through the official website of NCBS at ncbs.res.in. Note, the last date to apply for the post is April 15, 2022. A total of 05 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Read below for eligibility, application process ad others.Also Read - RSMSSB House Keeper Recruitment 2022: Registration For 33 Posts to Begin From April 5 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Important Dates to Remember

The last date for receipt of ONLINE applications: April 15, 2022

Vacancy Details

Scientific Officer D (NMR Facility Manager):01 post

Scientific Officer-C (Animal House Manager): 01 post

Scientific Officer – C (RDO): 01 post

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Instrumentation): 01 post

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Lab Support): 01 post

NCBS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Scientific Officer D (NMR Facility Manager): Full-time M.E./M.Tech/Equivalent in Chemical Engineering with an aggregate of 60% marks from a recognized university /institute. or PhD from a recognized/university in Chemistry/Biology/Physics is essential. Two (2) years of experience with NMR acquisition and data interpretation for small molecules or biomolecules is essential.

Scientific Officer-C (Animal House Manager): Full-time B.V.Sc. (with an aggregate of 60% marks) from recognised University/Institute. Two (2) years experience in a relevant field. Proficient in using personal computers and their applications.

Scientific Officer – C (RDO): Masters degree in Life Sciences (with an aggregate of 60% marks) from recognised University/Institute. Three (3) years of experience in grant funding and management.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NCBS at ncbs.res.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link to apply for the posts.