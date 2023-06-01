Home

NCERT Textbook Row: NCERT Allegedly Removes Periodic Table, Democracy From Class 10 Books

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) allegedly removed the chemistry periodic table from the Class 10 books.

#NCERT Trending: Following the recent removal of sections from Class 12 political science textbooks, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous organisation of the Government of India, has now allegedly removed the chemistry periodic table from Class 10 science textbooks. Topics such as Democracy, Periodic Table, and Energy Sources will no longer be covered in Class 10 textbooks. Complete chapters on the subjects have now been deleted as part of a “rationalisation” intended to reduce the “burden on students.”

Why is #NCERT Trending on Twitter?

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) allegedly removed the chemistry periodic table from the Class 10 books. As per NCERT, books have been rationalised due to overlapping of similar content in other subject areas in the same class, the inclusion of similar content in lower and higher classes in the same subject, difficulty level, irrelevant content and to provide easily accessible and self-learnable content. This is not the first time that NCERT has omitted or deleted specific topics. The exclusion of the theory of evolution from the Class 10 curriculum earlier this year caused a great deal of concern. Further reductions, including the elimination of a chapter on the periodic table, have been revealed in recently published textbooks by the NCERT.

Chapters on environmental sustainability and energy sources are among the topics dropped from the science textbook. Following the most recent revision, full chapters on democracy, challenges to democracy, and political parties were also dropped for Class 10 students.

NCERT Textbook Row: Chapters Dropped From Class 10

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

Chapter 14: Sources of Energy

Chapter 16: Sustainable Management of Natural Resources

Democratic Politics -I: Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

Chapter 6: Political Parties

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy

NCERT Allegedly Removes Periodic Table, Democracy From Class 10 Books|| Twitter Reaction

With the new changes made by the NCERT, the Internet has been divided into split. Here are some of the hilarious that are being shared by people all over social media.

Class IX text book of NCERT. Who told you it was dropped? pic.twitter.com/iGgljBVrf6 — Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) June 1, 2023

I first downloaded the free pdf book offered by NCERT for Class 10. Here is the index. Seems fairly technical chapters on Chemistry. Admittedly, there is no Periodic Table in those chapters. Neither is introduction to elements or atomic weights or atomic numbers.

3/n pic.twitter.com/fGsPGc4RAJ — Ankit Garg (@Ankit_Quant) June 1, 2023

Periodic Table to #NCERT Class 9 Science Book. pic.twitter.com/vJ8henlLyy — Namrata Shah (@namratawrites) June 1, 2023

NCERT Drops References to Khalistan Demand From Class 12 Political Science Textbook

Recently, NCERT has dropped references to the demand for a separate Sikh nation Khalistan from the class 12 political science textbook following objections from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), according to top education ministry officials. The SGPC had last month alleged that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) misrepresented historical details about Sikhs in its Class 12 political science textbook.

As per PTI report, The Sikh body’s objection pertained to the mention of the Anandpur Sahib resolution in the book “Politics In India Since Independence”. The dropped sentences are — “the resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism but it could also be interpreted as a plea for a separate Sikh nation” and “the more extreme elements started advocating secession from India and the creation of ‘Khalistan'”. The statements have been rewritten as “the resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism”.

