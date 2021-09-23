New Delhi: The National Council of Education Research and Training has declared that the stage 2 exam of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) will be conducted on October 4 this year. Shortlisted candidates of Stage 1 will appear for the Stage 2 examination.Also Read - AMU Answer Key Released For UG Courses at amucontrollerexams.com, Check Steps To Download

The National Council of Education Research and Training(NCERT) will issue the admit card of NTSE Stage 2 on October 8. Candidates eligible for the exam can check and download the admit cards from the official websites, once released. Also Read - CBI Blows Lid Off NEET Exam Racket; Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations, 4 Held

Owing to the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the NTSE stage 2 exams were scheduled to be conducted on June 13. An official notice has been issued by NCERT on the official website. The notice reads, “It is informed that the National Talent Search Examination (Stage-t) for 2020-21 which was scheduled to be held on 13 June, 2021 will now be conducted on 24 October 2021 (Sunday) across various centres throughout the country. Only those candidates who are recommended by their respective States/UTs will be allowed to appear in stage 2 exam.” Also Read - SCERT Bihar to Release NTSE Level 1 Admit Card on Official Website biharscert.in Today

Every year, the NTSE exams are held by the NCERT in two stages; preferably known as Stage 1 and Stage 2. Only candidates who clear Stage 1 are supposed to appear for Stage 2. While Stage 1 of the NTSE exam is at the state level, Stage 2 is held at the national level. The NCERT allots the exam centre for stage 2.

The national-level Stage 2 exam is conducted in two papers. The two papers are the Mental Ability Test and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Each paper carries 100 marks. After adding the marks of both the papers, NCERT declares the final NTSE result on the official website.