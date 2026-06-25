NCERT introduces section on Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time in five decades

NCERT has, for the first time, introduced the topic in a Class 9 textbook, presenting it as "one of the major challenges," as the majority of fundamental rights were suspended.

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NCERT introduces section on Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time in five decades(Photo Credit: Representational/Chatgpt generated)

NCERT has, for the first time, introduced the topic in a Class 9 textbook, presenting it as “one of the major challenges,” as the majority of fundamental rights were suspended. The reference appears in the newly developed Social Science textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond, where the Emergency has been included in a chapter examining the strengths and challenges of Indian democracy.