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NCERT introduces section on Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time in five decades

NCERT has, for the first time, introduced the topic in a Class 9 textbook, presenting it as "one of the major challenges," as the majority of fundamental rights were suspended.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: June 25, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
NCERT introduces section on Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time in five decades
NCERT introduces section on Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time in five decades(Photo Credit: Representational/Chatgpt generated)

NCERT has, for the first time, introduced the topic in a Class 9 textbook, presenting it as “one of the major challenges,” as the majority of fundamental rights were suspended. The reference appears in the newly developed Social Science textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond, where the Emergency has been included in a chapter examining the strengths and challenges of Indian democracy.

Read more: 'Unconditional and unqualified apology..': NCERT takes U-turn after row over inappropriate content on judiciary, states entire Class 8 Social Science textbook...

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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