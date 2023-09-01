Home

NCERT Granted Deemed University Status: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The National Council of Educational Research and Training(NCERT) has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday.

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training(NCERT) has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday. The announcement was made during the Union Education Minister’s address at the 63rd foundation day of the NCERT, PTI reported. As the apex organisation for school education, the NCERT undertakes various activities and programmes, including educational research and innovation, curriculum development and development of textual and teaching-learning materials.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote,” Inaugurated a modern ICT lab on the 63rd Foundation Day of NCERT.@ncert Best wishes to all the members of the family on the foundation day. I also congratulate on getting deemed-to-be-university recognition today #NCERT. Education is the medium for the realization of man’s efforts. Following the motto of ‘Vidya Amritmashnute’, NCRT has made unprecedented contribution to the education system of the country.”

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is an autonomous organisation set up in 1961 by the Government of India to assist and advise the Central and State Governments on policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education. The major objectives of NCERT and its constituent units are to: undertake, promote and coordinate research in areas related to school education; prepare and publish model textbooks, supplementary material, newsletters, journals and develops educational kits, multimedia digital materials, etc. organise pre-service and in-service training of teachers; develop and disseminate innovative educational techniques and practices;collaborate and network with state educational departments, universities, NGOs and other educational institutions.

The NCERT also interacts and works in collaboration with international organisations, visiting foreign delegations and offers various training facilities to educational personnel from developing countries.

