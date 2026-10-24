NCERT launches activity-based AI, computational thinking module for classes 9–12

Designed specifically for students without prior AI exposure, the course introduces Computational Thinking as a structured problem-solving methodology. Beyond basic mechanics, the curriculum details practical applications of AI while highlighting both its capabilities and constraints.

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The NCERT introduces AI and computational thinking in Class 9-12. Representational Image

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced an AI and Computational Thinking module for high schoolers (Classes 9–12) as part of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation. The coursework aims to foster essential 21st-century skills, including critical reasoning, problem-solving, and ethical technology practices.

Tailored for students with zero prior AI exposure, the course uses Computational Thinking as a foundational framework for structured problem-solving. Beyond basic mechanics, the curriculum details practical applications of AI while highlighting both its capabilities and constraints.

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According to NCERT, the module follows an experiential, activity-based learning approach that incorporates discussions, practical exercises, experimentation, and reflection. Activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, enabling students to participate meaningfully across diverse school settings.

The curriculum places a strong emphasis on digital safety and AI ethics, addressing critical challenges such as data privacy, algorithmic fairness, misinformation, and fake news. By training students to critically assess AI outputs, the module highlights the importance of human oversight, creative reasoning, and ethical responsibility alongside technological adoption.

According to NDTV, Praneet Mungali, educationist and trustee of the Sanskriti Group of Schools, Pune, stated that introducing AI coursework in Class 9 will significantly enhance student readiness for an increasingly technology-driven global landscape.

He further said that as AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily life, professional activities, and decision-making processes, students need to learn not only how to use AI tools but also where they can be applied and what their limitations are.

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“Early learning provides a firm foundation in skills such as critical thinking, creativity, logical reasoning, and problem-solving, equipping students with the knowledge and ability to create technology,” he told NDTV.

Stressing the curriculum’s practical design, Mungali noted that its experiential, activity-led approach allows students with zero prior AI experience to engage with key concepts. He emphasized that the option to conduct modules in both high-tech and low-tech environments makes the program adaptable across diverse school infrastructures.

He also emphasised the importance of teaching students to critically evaluate AI-generated information and consider the ethical implications of using AI technologies, noting that these skills would become increasingly important in the future.

“The module emphasises the responsible use of AI, digital safety, data privacy, and fairness, while helping students identify false or biased information. It is important for learners to critically evaluate information generated by AI systems and develop the ability to assess the ethical implications of using these technologies,” he said.